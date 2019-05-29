Services
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel - St. Joseph Church
Third & French Sts.
Hammonton, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel - St. Joseph Church
Third & French Sts.
Hammonton, NJ
View Map
Winslow Twp - Joseph R. Clifford, age 94 of Braddock Section of Winslow Twp. NJ passed away peacefully Memorial Day Monday May 27, 2019 at his home with his two daughters by his side. Born in Deer Park, Washington he moved to Braddock in 1963. He retired after more than 20 years of service from the U.S. Army serving in World War II and Korean War. He went on to work for Johnson Matthey in Winslow Twp. and West Deptford, NJ. Joseph is predeceased by his wife Grace (nee Lemons) and son in law Alex Mutko. He is survived by his two daughters, Susan E. Mutko of Braddock, NJ and JoAnne Watson of Sicklerville, NJ. He is the loving grandfather of Herbert (Beth) Watson and Laurie Tarsantana and great grandfather of Angel and Joey Tarsantana and Grace and Antonina Watson. Family and friends are invited to attend his church viewing Friday 9:30-11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel - St. Joseph Church, Third & French Sts. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 124 S. First Rd Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please go to www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019
