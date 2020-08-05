Joseph R. Murphy
Glendora - Joseph R. Murphy, on August 2, 2020, of Glendora, formerly of Gloucester City. Age 83. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine "Gerry" (nee Hagan) Murphy. Loving father of Mike (Pat), Chris (Tricia), Maureen Smith (Bird), Brian (Linda), Karen Kelly (Joe) and Joanne Murphy (Sam). Dear grandfather of Kait (Randy), Colleen, Ryan, Mikey, Shannon, Chris, Sean, Joey, Brian, Liam and Joey and great grandfather of Mackenzie, Robert and Harley. Mr. Murphy was on the board of the Camden County Hall of Fame. He came from a proud boilermaker heritage. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Murphy's memory to Gloucester Catholic High School, 333 Ridgeway St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
