Joseph R. Nardello
Berlin, NJ - Joseph R. Nardello, age 87, of Berlin, NJ passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn Nardello (nee Griffiths). Loving father of Michael (June) Nardello and Timothy (Ellen) Nardello. Proud grandfather of Michael Jr. (Domenica), Joseph, Ryan, Erica (Craig), Lyn, and Dana; great-grandfather of Francesca. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his sister Doris Cuneo and his brother Salvatore Nardello.
Joseph was born in Camden, NJ and had resided in Berlin since 1978. Growing up, Joseph played both football and basketball. He played on the first state championship winning basketball team at Woodrow Wilson High School. He also played football for Holy Name and Cramer Hill Wildcats. Joseph was a former president of the PYAA and served as co-chairman of the PYAA Building Committee. Mr. Nardello was also a former president of the Al DiBart Memorial Foundation, past member of the Jaycees and Kiwanis.
Joseph worked as a district manager for Bell Telephone and later At&T as an operations manager, retiring in 1985. He was the former vice-president of M. Nardello Construction and former vice-president of Winslow Home Center.
Viewing will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and again on Friday August 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 11:00 am on Friday. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019