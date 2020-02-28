|
Joseph R. Natale, Jr.
Glendora - Joseph R. Natale, Jr., on February 28, 2020, of Glendora; formerly of Mt. Ephraim. Age 78. Devoted father of Joann Natale. Dear brother of Rita Iacovelli (Jerry) and Bill Natale (Joan). Loving companion of Marion Bennett. He was a loving grandfather. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph proudly served with the US Air Force and worked for the US Postal Service in Mt. Ephraim for 30 years. Joe enjoyed spending his summers with his family in Wildwood. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Tuesday evening and from 8:15am to 9:15am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Wednesday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020