Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Joseph Russo Jr. Obituary
Joseph Russo, Jr.

Cherry Hill - RUSSO-

Joseph Jr., age 73, of Cherry Hill, NJ (formerly of Philadelphia, PA), passed away on December 27, 2019, after suffering with liver cancer. Son of the late Joseph and Teresa (nee Geno). Survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara Rose (nee Capitanio); his daughters, Barbara (Domenick) Cannuli and Patricia; and sisters, Mary Ella (Clyde) Markley and Dorothy Bortner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral Mass immediately following. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at or to the Patricia Russo, CPA '95 Scholarship Fund at Drexel University, P.O. Box 8215, Philadelphia, PA 19101-9684. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
