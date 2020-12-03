1/1
Joseph S. DiDio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph S. DiDio

Marlton - Passed away on December 1, 2020, at the age of 78. Loving husband of Charlotte (nee Bacon). Devoted father of Susan and her husband, Jeffrey Obeck, Jr. Caring grandfather of Kyle and Kevin Obeck. Dear brother of Catherine and Hank Anderson and the late Theresa and Albert DeNittis. Joseph will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral mass on Saturday, December 5 at 9 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joseph's name to Joseph's House of Camden, 555 Atlantic Ave, Camden, NJ 08104 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved