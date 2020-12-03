Joseph S. DiDio
Marlton - Passed away on December 1, 2020, at the age of 78. Loving husband of Charlotte (nee Bacon). Devoted father of Susan and her husband, Jeffrey Obeck, Jr. Caring grandfather of Kyle and Kevin Obeck. Dear brother of Catherine and Hank Anderson and the late Theresa and Albert DeNittis. Joseph will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral mass on Saturday, December 5 at 9 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joseph's name to Joseph's House of Camden, 555 Atlantic Ave, Camden, NJ 08104 or the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.