Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph S. Holman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph S. Holman Obituary
Joseph S. Holman

Moorestown - Joseph S. Holman, On Dec. 12, 2019 age 93 of Moorestown, NJ. Husband of the late Jean (nee Polk). Survived by their children Jeffrey Holman, Steven Holman and his wife Georgine, Mindy Holman and her husband Frank Beideman. Also survived by 5 Grandchildren.

Visitations will be held Wed. Dec. 18th eve from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm and Thursday, Dec. 19th from 9 am to 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridgeboro Rd. Moorestown, NJ. Followed by a service at 11: 30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Urban Promise, PO Box 1479, Camden, NJ. 08105.

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -