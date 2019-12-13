|
Joseph S. Holman
Moorestown - Joseph S. Holman, On Dec. 12, 2019 age 93 of Moorestown, NJ. Husband of the late Jean (nee Polk). Survived by their children Jeffrey Holman, Steven Holman and his wife Georgine, Mindy Holman and her husband Frank Beideman. Also survived by 5 Grandchildren.
Visitations will be held Wed. Dec. 18th eve from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm and Thursday, Dec. 19th from 9 am to 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridgeboro Rd. Moorestown, NJ. Followed by a service at 11: 30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Urban Promise, PO Box 1479, Camden, NJ. 08105.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019