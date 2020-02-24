Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pipitone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph S. Pipitone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph S. Pipitone Obituary
Joseph S. Pipitone

Stratford - age 95, passed away on February 23, 2020. Husband of the late Jennie (nee Arpino). Beloved father of Joseph V. Pipitone and Denise (Richard) Gardiner. Devoted grandfather of Christina (Mike) Carty, Joseph (Deanna) Pipitone, and Genieve (Chris) Lennox. Caring great-grandfather of Julian and Lilly Carty, Dominic and Colton Pipitone, and Harper and Finley Lennox. Dear brother of Viola Tornari, Gloria Hoenge, and Loretta Gazzara. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joseph was a proud WWII Veteran of the US Army. As a skilled drummer, he played in a band for many years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Thursday evening 6-8pm and Friday morning 10-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass Friday 11:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Lawrence Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Entombment following in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneral Home.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -