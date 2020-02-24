|
Joseph S. Pipitone
Stratford - age 95, passed away on February 23, 2020. Husband of the late Jennie (nee Arpino). Beloved father of Joseph V. Pipitone and Denise (Richard) Gardiner. Devoted grandfather of Christina (Mike) Carty, Joseph (Deanna) Pipitone, and Genieve (Chris) Lennox. Caring great-grandfather of Julian and Lilly Carty, Dominic and Colton Pipitone, and Harper and Finley Lennox. Dear brother of Viola Tornari, Gloria Hoenge, and Loretta Gazzara. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joseph was a proud WWII Veteran of the US Army. As a skilled drummer, he played in a band for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Thursday evening 6-8pm and Friday morning 10-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass Friday 11:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Lawrence Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Entombment following in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneral Home.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020