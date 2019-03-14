|
Joseph Samost
Marlton - Age 92, on March 12, 2019. Survived by his wife Iva, (nee Levitt), children Ellen, Stephen & Linda (Ira), brother David, sisters Claire and Gladys, and grandchildren Mariah, Albert, Abraham, Noah (Isa), Raphael & Jonah. Funeral on Friday, 12Noon, at Goldsteins' 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. followed by interment at Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva/visitation on Fri (6-9), Sat (1-5) & Sun (3-8) at his late residence in Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Iva and Joseph Samost Foundation 230 Cooper Rd. W.Berlin NJ 08091.
Please send stories, memories, and photos to [email protected]
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 14, 2019