Joseph Sebastian Lavell
Joseph Sebastian Lavell (July 16, 1958 - March 31, 2020)
Joseph was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the second son of William and Rita Lavell. He grew up in Westmont, where he attended Holy Savior and Strawbridge Elementary Schools, and Haddon Township High School. He then attended South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD, graduating in 1980 with a B.S. in Dairy Manufacturing.
After graduation, he worked in dairy production for Crowley and Giant Foods, and as an inspector for the New Jersey Department of Agriculture
He attended Rutgers University and obtained his New Jersey teaching certification in science and math. He taught at Saint Labre Indian School, in Montana; and at Woodstown and Immaculata High Schools in New Jersey, was an adjunct professor of chemistry at Camden County College. Since 2011, he taught mathematics at Oak Hill Middle School in West Virginia, where was selected by the students as 2019 Teacher of the Year.
He was a certified professional trainer, and enjoyed working out in the gym and riding his bike. He played soccer and baseball, and competed in swimming. He traveled to watch all types of auto races, including Daytona, Indianapolis, Bristol and Maple Grove.
He is survived by his mother Rita, brothers William (Patti) and John (Christina), six nieces and nephews (Elizabeth, Rebecca, Emily, Victoria, Patrick and Catherine), and five great-nieces and nephews (Matthew, Kimberly, James, Molly and William).
A Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020