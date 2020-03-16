|
|
Joseph Sherman Williams Jr.
Cherry Hill - On March 7, 2020, age 74. Beloved son of the late Joseph S. Williams Sr. and the late Catherine (Archer) Williams. Loving brother of the late Stephen A. Williams, Carolyn C. Williams and Francine (Williams) Grier and partner of Marjorie Ayala. Also survived by niece, Susan (Williams) Cordova; 4 nephews, Stephen J. Williams, Charles R. Grier (Michelle), Preston J. Grier, Brandon A. Grier; 1 great-nephew; 5 great-nieces; and other loving family. He was a graduate of Cherry Hill High School and a Vietnam veteran. Viewing: Saturday, March 21, 9-11 am, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1989 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Requiem mass: 11:00 am. Interment: Sunset Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. May Funeral Homes, Camden, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020