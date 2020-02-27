Services
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph T. Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph T. Burns Obituary
Joseph T. Burns

Magnolia, DE - Joseph T. Burns age 73 of Magnolia, DE formerly of Somerdale, NJ passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 with his family by his side. Joseph was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the son of the late Joseph and Theresa Dwyer Burns.

Joe retired from Yorktown Weapons Station after over 30 years of service to the Federal Government at several shipyards and the Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD. Mr. Burns was a proud Army Veteran who enjoyed oldies, fast cars, woodworking and most of all time spent with family and friends.

Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara Zotkiewicz Burns; siblings, Thomas (Cathy) Burns of Lovettsville, VA, Mary Kay (Ed) Sincavage of Laurel Springs, NJ, Dennis (Rose Mary) Burns of Middletown, DE & Patrick Burns (the late Mary Cocoran) of Somerdale, NJ; brother-in-laws, Vince (Betty) Zotkiewicz & William Fullis. He is also survived by 7 nephews and nieces, 9 great nephews and nieces, many cousins and too many friends to mention.

Memorial service Thursday. March 5, 2020, 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE. Friends may gather beginning at 11 am. Private interment at a later date at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Joe's name to the . Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -