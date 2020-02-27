|
Joseph T. Burns
Magnolia, DE - Joseph T. Burns age 73 of Magnolia, DE formerly of Somerdale, NJ passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 with his family by his side. Joseph was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the son of the late Joseph and Theresa Dwyer Burns.
Joe retired from Yorktown Weapons Station after over 30 years of service to the Federal Government at several shipyards and the Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD. Mr. Burns was a proud Army Veteran who enjoyed oldies, fast cars, woodworking and most of all time spent with family and friends.
Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara Zotkiewicz Burns; siblings, Thomas (Cathy) Burns of Lovettsville, VA, Mary Kay (Ed) Sincavage of Laurel Springs, NJ, Dennis (Rose Mary) Burns of Middletown, DE & Patrick Burns (the late Mary Cocoran) of Somerdale, NJ; brother-in-laws, Vince (Betty) Zotkiewicz & William Fullis. He is also survived by 7 nephews and nieces, 9 great nephews and nieces, many cousins and too many friends to mention.
Memorial service Thursday. March 5, 2020, 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE. Friends may gather beginning at 11 am. Private interment at a later date at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Joe's name to the . Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020