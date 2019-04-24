|
Joseph T. Travetti, Jr.
Of Holiday City in Williamstown, NJ - Formerly of South Philadelphia, age 85, passed away on April 20, 2019. Mr. Travetti was a US Army Korean War Veteran. He later worked for PECO in Philadelphia for many years before retiring. He enjoyed bowling on various leagues. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine T. Travetti (nee Piper). Devoted father of Susan Heimlich (John), Kenneth Travetti (Susanne), and Gregory Travetti (Stefanie). Loving grandfather of Eric, Victoria, Emma, Ryan, Nicholas and Dominic. Dear brother of the late Peter Travetti, the late Rita Tretter, the late William Travetti and the late Eleanor Kennedy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, April 29th from 9:30 - 11:00 AM, where a service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Burial will follow in Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019