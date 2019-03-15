|
|
Joseph T. White
Pennsauken, NJ - On March 13, 2019, Beloved husband for 49 years of Rosemary (nee Hamilton); Loving father of Jodi Lattiere (Chris) and Vicki Ryan (Joe); Dear brother of Larry and the late Jerry White. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hannah, Joshua, Emma and Ava, whom he deeply loved & were the light of his life.
Mr. White's family will receive Friends on Sunday Afternoon, March 17th, 2-4 PM, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033. All are invited to his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 18th, 10:30 AM, at Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish at St. Cecilia R.C. Church, 4824 Camden Ave., Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Mr. White and his service during the Vietnam War, may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 15, 2019