Joseph V. Severino
Westmont - Joe passed peacefully at home with his loving family by his side, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Anna Maria Severino (nee Preti). Loving father of Louis Severino (Lisa) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Carla Severino of Westmont, NJ and Peter Severino (Jennifer) of Westmont, NJ. Dear brother of Gesualda "Lilla" Severino Idone and Marianna "Annina" Severino Rabbiolo. Proud uncle of Michele, Luigi, Angela, Giuseppina, Mirella and Luigi. Adoring grandfather of Marisa, Paulina, Juliana, Luca, Lola, Joseph, Alexandra & Natalie. Joseph was born in San Roberto, Italy in the Province of Reggio Calabria. His father Luigi Severino was from Enna Sicily, and his mother Domenica Carlo was from San Roberto. Joseph's education ended in middle school of which he walked miles to everyday. He was more interested in helping his father do masonry stonework in the many small towns near his village. Proudly they worked together building cemeteries on mountaintops, and town monuments, one of which is in his own hometown. In 1950 he voluntarily joined the Italian Carabinieri Police Force. The next six years brought him to many parts of Italy including Rome, Gaeta, Bracciano, Udine, Trieste, and Taranto. These travels gave him many life experiences which he shared always with family and friends. In 1957 he came to Philadelphia and worked as a house painter. He then worked as a shoe salesman and was quickly made manager at Baker's Shoes on Chestnut Street. He learned many things about the retail business and was very proud of his position and awards he received for being "top salesman". In 1971 with his wife Anna Maria Severino by his side he opened Severino Ravioli Company in Westmont, N.J. Twelve years later he built the present building on 110 Haddon Avenue and renamed it Severino Pasta Manufacturing Co. Inc. His dedication, hard work and love for his loyal patrons live on in his children and grandchildren who today will carry on the traditions and quality of pasta that was so important to him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing, Thursday, Dec. 26th from 6 to 9 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ and visitation on Friday, Dec. 27th from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ. Eulogy will begin at 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in his memory be made to the Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019