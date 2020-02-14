Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Rd
Washington Twp. (Sewell), NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:15 AM
The Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Rd
Washington Twp. (Sewell), NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery - Yeadon
626 Baily Road
Yeadon, NJ
View Map

1917 - 2020
Joseph Vitello Obituary
Joseph Vitello

Washington Twp. - Joseph (Joe) Vitello, on February 12, 2020, presently of Washington Twp, originally from South Philadelphia and Bridlewood Estates, Sewell, NJ. Age 102. Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife and soul mate of 76 years, Angeline (nee Nigro) and first-born son, Joseph Leone. Loving father of Joanne Zappile (Albert), Joseph Vitello, Jr. (Barbara) and Elaine Vitello. Devoted grandfather of Jennifer Colvin (Rick), Michele Chittum (Anthony), Melissa Booth (Chris), Joseph A. Vitello (Jessica) and Christina Manfredi (Frank). Cherished great-grandfather of 13. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Joe was a War World II Army veteran who served in the Pacific Theatre. He settled in South Philadelphia with his wife Angie, raised his family while an entrepreneur of Saulino's Shoe Service and served as President in various business associations. Joe was awarded the prestigious title of Cavalier from the Italian Government for his civic activities.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday 9:30 - 11:00 am at The Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Washington Twp. (Sewell). Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to , 100 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020


