|
|
Joseph Viviani, Sr.
Maple Shade - Joseph Viviani, Sr. age 81 of Maple Shade passed away on September 6, 2019. Born in Camden, Joe was a US Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict, and a retired clothing designer for Burberry. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, and enjoyed horse racing and the casinos. He cherished time with his family.
Beloved husband of the late Katherine, and father of the late Katherine McKinsey, he is survived by his loving son Joseph, Jr.(Judi) Viviani, 6 cherished grandchildren and 4 dear great grandchildren.
Funeral services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice @samaritannj.org For complete obituary please visit marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 10, 2019