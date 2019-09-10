Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
For more information about
Joseph Viviani
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Viviani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Viviani Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Viviani Sr. Obituary
Joseph Viviani, Sr.

Maple Shade - Joseph Viviani, Sr. age 81 of Maple Shade passed away on September 6, 2019. Born in Camden, Joe was a US Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict, and a retired clothing designer for Burberry. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, and enjoyed horse racing and the casinos. He cherished time with his family.

Beloved husband of the late Katherine, and father of the late Katherine McKinsey, he is survived by his loving son Joseph, Jr.(Judi) Viviani, 6 cherished grandchildren and 4 dear great grandchildren.

Funeral services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice @samaritannj.org For complete obituary please visit marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now