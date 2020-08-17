1/1
Joseph W. Catani
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Pennsauken - Age 64 years.

Beloved son of the late Joe and Lee Catani; Devoted father of Kristina Catani; Dear brother of Carole Catani, Joan Catani and Lynne Ciccotelli (Mark). He is also survived by lifelong friend Tony Knox and is predeceased by his beloved Rottweiler Greta.

Joe was an avid fan of the Phillies, Eagles, Clemson Tigers football and Villanova Wildcats basketball teams.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Avenue in Merchantville. Committal services will be held privately.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of St. Peter
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
