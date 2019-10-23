Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Corney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Corney Jr.


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Corney Jr. Obituary
Joseph W. Corney Jr.

Pennsauken - On October 23, 2019; age 86 years.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Ammazzaorsi); Devoted father of Joseph W. III (Antoinette) and Michael D. (Tracey); Loving grandfather of J.R., Vanessa, Jacob, Talia, Michael Jr., great grandfather of Alayna and Joselyn, and dear brother of Millie Rhoda, Midgie Massara, Linda Graham, and the late Doris Penn, Leon Corney and William Corney.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Corney was a lieutenant with the Pennsauken Police Department, retiring after 28 years of service. He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving during the Korean War and was a member of the Garden State F.O.P. Lodge #3.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM. Committal will take place privately at the convenience of the family.

Flowers are welcome, however if desired, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now