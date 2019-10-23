|
Joseph W. Corney Jr.
Pennsauken - On October 23, 2019; age 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Ammazzaorsi); Devoted father of Joseph W. III (Antoinette) and Michael D. (Tracey); Loving grandfather of J.R., Vanessa, Jacob, Talia, Michael Jr., great grandfather of Alayna and Joselyn, and dear brother of Millie Rhoda, Midgie Massara, Linda Graham, and the late Doris Penn, Leon Corney and William Corney.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Corney was a lieutenant with the Pennsauken Police Department, retiring after 28 years of service. He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving during the Korean War and was a member of the Garden State F.O.P. Lodge #3.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM. Committal will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Flowers are welcome, however if desired, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Info, condolences and guestbook at
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019