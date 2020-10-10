Rev. Msgr. Joseph W. Pokusa, Jr.
Runnemede - Rev. Msgr. Joseph William Pokusa, Jr., died on October 9, 2020. He was 76. Msgr. Pokusa was born on June 18, 1944 in Newark, NJ. He prepared for the Priesthood at Mount Saint Paul Seminary in Wisconsin, obtained a Bachelor's Degree from Marquette University, and a Master's and Doctorate of Canon Law from Catholic University. Msgr. Pokusa was ordained to the Priesthood on May 23, 1970 in Camden, NJ by Bishop George H. Guilfoyle. He served at Holy Savior in Westmont; Christ the King in Haddonfield; St. Jude in Blackwood; St. Teresa in Runnemede; St. Pius X in Cherry Hill; St. Peter Celestine in Cherry Hill; St. Gregory in Magnolia. He also served at the Apostolic Nunciature in Washington, DC from 2005-2015. Msgr. Pokusa was appointed Protonotary Apostolic by Pope Benedict XVI and Missionary of Mercy by Pope Francis. He was most recently in residence at Holy Child Parish in Runnemede. Beloved son of the late Joseph W. Sr. and Elizabeth Theresa (nee McNulty) Pokusa. Devoted brother of Florence J. O'Keefe, Robert E. Pokusa (Margaret), James J. Pokusa (Mary Elizabeth), and the late Christine M Coryell. Brother in law of Donald Coryell. Loving uncle of Jeff, Sean, Meagan, Patricia, Katie, Gregory, Julie, Kara, Don, Michael, Kerrie, Danielle, and Shannon. Reception of the body will take place at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. The viewing will follow until 8:00 PM. The viewing will continue on Thursday, October 15 at 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM. The Most Rev. Dennis J. Sullivan will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial immediately following the viewing at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Teresa Regional School, 27 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Friends and family may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com
