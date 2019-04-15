|
|
Joseph William Kite
Haddon Twp - Passed away on Wed., April 3, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (nee Truster) and Mildred (nee Zimmerman). Longtime beloved companion of Charlotte Bart of Haddon Township. Dear brother of the late Julia Robinson. Loving father of Joseph Kite (Barbara) of Lake Lafayette, MO and Johanna Walter (Barry) of Haddon Twp., NJ. Proud grandfather of Holly Leininger, Ronald Kite, Scott Kite, Brian Kite, Lindsay Alvarado. Adoring great grandfather of twelve. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Joe was US Marine Corp Veteran serving during WWII. The proudest Marine you'd ever meet. Joe was a lifelong member of Westmont Fire Company and served as Chief of the Camden County Fire Police. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation Saturday, April 20th from 1 to 2 PM at the Westmont Fire Company No. 1, 120 Haddon Avenue in Haddon Twp., NJ., his Memorial Service will follow at 2 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Joe's memory be made to Westmont Fire Company No. 1. For more information and to share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 15, 2019