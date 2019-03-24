|
|
In Loving Memory of
Joseph William "Bill" McGee
Joseph William "Bill" McGee, 90, of Voorhees, passed peacefully at home on March 25, 2018.
Beloved husband of 62 years of Patricia (nee Geiger); loving father of William G. (Janina) and Patricia K. Jaeckel (Gregory). Proud grandfather of
Kathleen Patricia and Teresa Marie Jaeckel.
Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, Bill graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He went on to serve proudly in the US Navy as a Radar Technician during WWII receiving a WWII Victory Medal. He then joined the RCA Service Co. A born leader, Bill started there as a technician and earned his way to Vice President of Operations for that Company in Cherry Hill, NJ, retiring after 40 years of service. Bill loved travelling and delighted in spending time with his children and grandchildren. He remained active after retirement, volunteering as a mediator serving the Camden County Court System and enjoyed keeping in touch with his RCA colleagues during monthly lunches. Bill was a highly respected individual in his professional and community affairs; and was cherished by his
family and friends
We treasure still, with love sincere,
Beautiful memories of one so dear.
Love always,
Patricia and Family
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019