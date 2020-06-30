Josephine A. "Joan" Bell
Josephine "Joan" A. Bell

Josephine "Joan" A. Bell, passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 90, with loving family at her side. She was born in Camden, New Jersey to the late Salvatore and Rose (née Serio) Petarra. Joan was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late Michael F. Bell, Sr. and lived in Voorhees for 30 years.

Joan is survived by her son Michael F. Bell, Jr., brother-in-law Domenic DiPiero, Sr., son-in-law H. Timothy Dombrowski, and her beloved grandchildren Diana (Jeffrey) Prevett, Michael F. (Jodi) Bell III, Vincent (Julia) DeTommaso, Michelle (Matthew) Leis, and Nicolas DeTommaso. Proud and loving great-grandmother to Alexander, Christian, Michael IV, Joseph, Caterina, Luciano, Brody, and Charlie. She was preceded in death by her sisters Jean Pasquarella and Rosera DiPiero, her daughters Joan R. Dombrowski and Janice R. Bell, and her grandson Daniel T. Dombrowski.

An exceptionally loving woman, Joan was dedicated to her family and her faith. As a young child, she helped her parents in their grocery store in Camden, NJ, and learned the values of love, dedication, a work ethic, and strength that shaped her life. She was always willing to help her family and loved to entertain, cook and bake. No matter what challenges she faced, Joan found the courage and strength to persevere. She also had a gift of making everyone feel special and will sadly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd., Gibbsboro, NJ 08026. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. To post lasting condolences or memories, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
