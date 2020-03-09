Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Josephine Bakshas


1934 - 2020
Josephine Bakshas Obituary
Josephine Bakshas

Philadelphia - On March 8, 2020, Josephine (nee Briggs), age 86. Survived by children Charles of Texas, Carl (the late Linda) of Merchantville, Jodi of Oklahoma, and Matthew (the late Lisa) of Pennsylvania; 2 grandchildren Wendi of Merchantville and Jake of Cherry Hill; siblings Joan Patrick, Charles Briggs, Donna McCouch, and Denny Wright; and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday morning 9:30-11 am at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment: Erial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
