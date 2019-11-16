|
Josephine Brown
Sewell - Josephine G. Brown (nee Davi), 95 of Sewell at the Terraces at Parke Place, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Josephine was a graduate of Glassboro High School. She retired from the Washington Twp. School District where she worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Guidance Department.
Beloved wife of the late Howard Brown Jr. Devoted mother of Howard (Halina) Brown III. Dear sister of Jerry (Josephine) Davi and the late Fred (late Vilma) Davi. Loving grandmother of Howard "Howie" (Jaclyn) Brown IV. Loving great grandmother of Luke and Grace.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday 9:00 - 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's Church, Main St. and Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Josephine's name may be made to St. Joseph's Preparatory School, 1733 West Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130.
Arrangements are under the direction of the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019