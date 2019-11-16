Services
Bell Funeral Home
420 S. Main St.
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's Church
Main St. and Carroll Ave
Williamstown, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's Church
Main St. and Carroll Ave.
Williamstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Brown Obituary
Josephine Brown

Sewell - Josephine G. Brown (nee Davi), 95 of Sewell at the Terraces at Parke Place, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Josephine was a graduate of Glassboro High School. She retired from the Washington Twp. School District where she worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Guidance Department.

Beloved wife of the late Howard Brown Jr. Devoted mother of Howard (Halina) Brown III. Dear sister of Jerry (Josephine) Davi and the late Fred (late Vilma) Davi. Loving grandmother of Howard "Howie" (Jaclyn) Brown IV. Loving great grandmother of Luke and Grace.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday 9:00 - 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's Church, Main St. and Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Josephine's name may be made to St. Joseph's Preparatory School, 1733 West Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -