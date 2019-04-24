Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Josephine Castrataro
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
Coles & Little Gloucester Rds.
Blackwood., NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
Coles & Little Gloucester Rds.,
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Castrataro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Castrataro


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josephine Castrataro Obituary
Josephine Castrataro

Laurel Springs - Josephine Castrataro (nee Jankowski), on April 22, 2019, of Laurel Springs. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late John J. Castrataro. Devoted mother of Michael Castrataro (the late Susan), Mary Ann M. Panarello (Albert), and Maria J. Castrataro. Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 21. Dear sister of Clara Mrozek. Josephine was a member of AARP, Holy Father's and Auto League. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am Friday at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Coles & Little Gloucester Rds., Blackwood. Funeral Mass 11am at the Church. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now