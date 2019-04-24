|
Josephine Castrataro
Laurel Springs - Josephine Castrataro (nee Jankowski), on April 22, 2019, of Laurel Springs. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late John J. Castrataro. Devoted mother of Michael Castrataro (the late Susan), Mary Ann M. Panarello (Albert), and Maria J. Castrataro. Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 21. Dear sister of Clara Mrozek. Josephine was a member of AARP, Holy Father's and Auto League. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am Friday at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Coles & Little Gloucester Rds., Blackwood. Funeral Mass 11am at the Church. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019