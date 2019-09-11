|
|
Josephine DiMartino (née Frascatore)
Maple Shade - Josephine DiMartino (née Frascatore), a long-time resident of Maple Shade, went home to be with the Lord on September 9th at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony DiMartino Sr. Loving mother of Anthony Jr. (Anne), Maria Sano, David DiMartino, Julia Fenn, and Cheryl Olszweski (Bernie). Special mother-in-law to Martha DiMartino. Grandmother of Stephanie (Danny), Anthony (Maria), Jennifer, Amanda (Aaron), Faith (John), Danielle (Mike), Michael, Lindsay, Travis, Joseph, Joshua and Nicholas. Great grandmother of Brooke, Madison, Shane, Joshua, Savannah, Lacey and Vincent. Josephine is also survived by her sister, Sr. Mary Eugenia "Rosie" as well as nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to Josephine's Life Celebration Friday 7-9pm at Givnish's of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main St. and Saturday 10-11am at Converge Church, 802 N. Lenola Rd. Moorestown. Interment Colestown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Josephine's name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300, Marlton NJ 08053. To share your fondest memory of Josephine please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019