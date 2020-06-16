Josephine G Fitten
Camden - Josephine G. Fitten, of Camden, New Jersey passed away June 7, 2020. Josephine and the late Rev. Dr. James E. Fitten, founded and established Shalom Baptist Church in Camden, New Jersey in 1981. Josephine leaves to cherish precious memories of her love: one son, Michael James (Sherene), one sister: Wanda Jean; one brother Jackie Garmon; two grandsons: Michael James II ans James Samuel; two granddaughters: Jannell and Dominique; one great-granddaughter: Angelina; mother-in-law: Rosemary; special niece: Marilyn P. Smith; her church family, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday 11am at May Funeral Home, 1001 S. 4th Street Camden, NJ. Viewing 10-11am. The entombment will be at Harleigh Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.