Josephine Giambri
Somerdale - Josephine Giambri passed away peacefully during the afternoon of June 5, 2019 in her home in Somerdale, NJ. Josephine was born on August 31, 1928 to Mathew and Rosaria Crisafulli. She was the youngest sibling of 9.
Beloved Wife of the late Anthony Giambri.
Devoted mother to Anthony, Joseph, Salvatore, Matthew and David. Mother-in-law to Patty Giambri and Kathy Giambri. Nana to 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
From 1971-2000 she went to church everyday at Our Lady of Grace, went to the diner with her friends, and owned and operated Giambri's Candy in Clementon, NJ. When she retired her hobbies included making bows for the candy shop, crocheting, coloring, bird watching and playing bingo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Friday June 14 9-11AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe- St Lawrence Church 135 N White Horse Pike Lindenwold NJ. Funeral Mass at 11AM. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Berlin NJ. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to EUGENE J ZALE FUNERAL HOME INC Stratford NJ. Please Share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019