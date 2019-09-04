Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Josephine L. Calabrese Obituary
Cherry Hill - (nee Papa) On September 1, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Calabrese, Sr. Dear mother of Thomas (Margie) Calabrese, Jr. of Washington Twp, NJ and John (Carol) Calabrese, of Glassboro, NJ. Loving Mom-mom of Lisa, Stephanie, Anthony (Gigi), Natalie (Mike) & Steven and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Anthony (Alice) Papa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing and funeral on Thursday morning from 10:00am to 11:00am at Holy Eucharist R.C. Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am Thursday. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Eucharist R.C. Church at the above address. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019
