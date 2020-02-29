|
|
Josephine Loume Christie
Whiting - Josephine Loume Christie, 90, of Whiting, NJ, died Friday, February 28, 2020 after a valiant battle with Lymphoma. She was born in NYC on March 18, 1929. She moved as a young girl to Fanwood, NJ, graduating in 1946 from SPFHS. Jo went on to Secretarial School and worked for Wigtan-Abbott Co. before her family became her life mission.
She married Harry L. Christie on September 4, 1948. They built their home in Fanwood and raised four children. They were very involved with gardening, and camping trips for family adventures. In 1967, they developed a second home in Lavallette, NJ where many family and friends gathered and stayed at the shore house. They became members of the LYC and loved to sail! In 1976, they moved from Fanwood to Haddonfield, NJ. Jo was very active in volunteer efforts in that region.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry L. Christie (October 30, 2011) and their son, Robert D. Christie (Nov. 7, 2002). She is survived by her children and family: Deb Christie-Maples (Gordon) Hartland, Vermont, Josette Pressler (Arthur) Aurora, CO, and H. Jacques Christie (Joleen Woods) Carlsbad, Calif. Grandchildren: Jason, Reed (Jessie Bergen) and Michele Pressler, Jade Christie-Maples (Sean Scurlock), Haedyn and Natalie Christie. Fondly known as "Mimi" by all.
She loved a good joke, dressing up for Halloween, serving gourmet meals, was a news-a-holic, card shark, and champion bocce player. Most of all, she was a good friend to many!! Her beautiful smile was contagious!
In lieu of flowers, Jo requested that donations be made to:
Moose Charities Inc.
155 S. International Drive
Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100
(on memo line write: FY20 August Appeal)
Faith Lutheran Church
Food Pantry
1801 Grand Central Ave.
Lavallette, NJ 08735
At Jo's request, no services will be held. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.newcomerdenver.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020