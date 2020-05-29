Josephine Lozovski (nee Jakubiec)Williamstown, NJ - Age 94, passed away on May 27, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Walter Lozovski. Devoted mother of Diane Cappy and her husband, Ray, and Bonnie Hendricks and her husband, David. Loving grandmother of Dustin Hendricks and great grandmother of Samuel and Kolena Hendricks.Due to the current restrictions, services are being held privately.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Josephine's memory may be made to: The Animal Welfare Association (AWA) Development Office, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.