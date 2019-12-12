|
Josephine "Jo" McShane
Josephine "Jo" McShane (nee Perry), 94, on December 3 of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Barrington and Cherry Hill, NJ. She was the beloved wife of Charles (Charlie) for 59 years until his death in 2006. Jo leaves behind seven children: Susan Lapham, Maureen, Eileen Turtch (Roger), Michael (Barbara), Kevin (Patricia), Terrence (Valerie), Mary Vaughn (Jim), 25 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her parents Anthony and Margaret Perry, and a sister, Margaret Ridpath. Jo was raised in Philadelphia and graduated from Little Flower High School. After World War-II she married Charlie and left city life with him to raise a family in Barrington, NJ. Jo embraced her role as a busy 1950s homemaker, juggling myriad activities of her growing, close-knit family. The house was noisy, crowded and filled with love. Jo prided herself in serving dinners that were feasts, and would invariably seat more children at the table than her own seven. In 1973 Jo and Charlie bought two houses in Ocean City, christening them "Twin Oaks." Bookings kept Jo busy throughout the year and the houses were always filled, but she made sure one of the apartments was available for her large family during the Summer. She spent many evenings strolling the O.C. boardwalk and enjoying the Music Pier with her sister Peg, her children, and grandchildren. Jo was devoted to her Roman Catholic faith, and had an enduring devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Rosary which helped her through difficult times. She was happiest when she was of service to her husband, children, and later to residents at the assisted living facility where she lived until her death. She led the weekly Rosary at the facility, and volunteered as an "Ambassador" helping new residents. The staff honored her with the first "Ambassador of the Month" award, at the age of 90. Jo was described as 'selfless' by a long-time friend, and there is no better tribute to this wonderful, loving woman. Mass of Christian burial was celebrated December 10 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Cape Coral and entombment followed at Coral Ridge Cemetery. The family suggests donations in her memory be made to www.givetotidewell.org Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019