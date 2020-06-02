Josephine O. Murphy
Josephine O. Murphy (nee Osler) passed away peacefully at her residence in Marlton surrounded by her family on May 31, 2020. Born in Camden to Samuel and Emily Osler, Jo was 91 years old.
She was a resident of Marlton and originally from Gloucester City, NJ.
Beloved wife of the late John J. Murphy.
Loving mother of Janette (Robert) McFetridge and Gregory (Kathy Foster) Murphy.
Cherished Grandmother to Robert (Natalie), James (Abigail), Katherine McFetridge and Samuel Murphy. Great Grandmother (GiGi) to Rylan, Gavin, Aiden, and Declan McFetridge.
Sister of Lawrence Osler, the late Robert Osler and the late Samuel Osler.
Jo was the owner and operator of Franz-Joseph's Beauty Salon in Audubon, she also worked as a receptionist at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was a parish secretary for Holy Family Catholic Church in Sewell.
Family was most important to Jo and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jo loved the companionship of her rescue Chihuahua's.
Due to the current circumstances, a private service for Jo will be held this Friday, June 5, 2020. Funeral Services will be live-streamed for the public on Friday, June 5th at 11 a.m. www.givnish.com.
Private burial will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road Voorhees, NJ 08043.
To share your memories of Josephine, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.