Josephine Rita Barkhamer
Haddon Township - Josephine Rita Barkhamer (nee Vittolino), 70, of Haddon Township, passed away on February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Barkhamer, Jr. She is also survived by 2 sons and 4 grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm Monday February 10th, 2020 at St. John Church, 809 Park Ave, Collingswood. Memorial Mass will follow at 12:30 pm. To read the full obituary please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020