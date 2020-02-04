Services
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Barkhamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Rita Barkhamer


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Rita Barkhamer Obituary
Josephine Rita Barkhamer

Haddon Township - Josephine Rita Barkhamer (nee Vittolino), 70, of Haddon Township, passed away on February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Barkhamer, Jr. She is also survived by 2 sons and 4 grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm Monday February 10th, 2020 at St. John Church, 809 Park Ave, Collingswood. Memorial Mass will follow at 12:30 pm. To read the full obituary please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -