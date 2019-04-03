Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ
View Map
Sicklerville - On March 31, 2019, Josephine (nee Meller), age 101, beloved wife of the late Alexander Saldan. Loving mother of Regina (Tom) Pohlig, the late Ruth Deininger, the late Alexander Saldan and the late Josephine Robinson. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11am. Interment Erial Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019
