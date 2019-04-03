|
|
Josephine Saldan
Sicklerville - On March 31, 2019, Josephine (nee Meller), age 101, beloved wife of the late Alexander Saldan. Loving mother of Regina (Tom) Pohlig, the late Ruth Deininger, the late Alexander Saldan and the late Josephine Robinson. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11am. Interment Erial Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019