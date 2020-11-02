1/
Josephine T. (Meehan) Fox
Josephine T. (nee Meehan) Fox

West Deptford - Josephine T. Fox (nee Meehan), 93, of West Deptford, passed away on November 1, 2020. She was born in Donegal, Ireland; she resided in Cape May before moving to West Deptford in 2001. Josephine volunteered at her 2nd home, the Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ.

Josephine was predeceased by her husband Terence P. Fox. She is survived by her children Mary (late John) Dobbs and Terence J. (Judi) Fox both of West Deptford; brothers Danny, Patrick (Josephine) & Thomas Meehan; sister Bridget (Jimmy) McGuire; grandchildren Lauren (Dave) Hammill, Maureen (Justin) Handler, Tess Fox, John Dobbs & Ian Fox and great grandchildren Leni, Finley & Luke.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters "Pink Sisters" 2212 Green St. Philadelphia, PA 19130 or the Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ 550 Mickle Blvd. Camden, NJ 08103. Memories and condolences may be shared online at daviswagner.com

A private Mass of Christian Burial (immediate family only) will be live streamed on Friday Nov. 6 at 11am on daviswagner.com or Davis and Wagner Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/809966529570897/. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at future date.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis & Wagner Funeral Home
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-845-0043
