Joshua "Josh" L. Pitts
Josh Pitts was born on February 24, 1976, in Voorhees, NJ, to Sally Burrough and John Pitts. He married Kelly A. Conroy on May 27, 2006, and they settled in West Deptford, NJ. They had a daughter, Kathryn, on September 13, 2007, and she was the greatest joy in Josh's life.
Josh was raised in Marlton, NJ, with his brother Daniel Pitts and graduated in 1994 from Cherokee High School, where he played football.
Josh attended Michigan State University and then Rutgers University-Camden, from which he graduated in 1999. He then earned a J.D. from Rutgers School of Law in 2002.
Josh practiced law, but found his passion helping others as the Administrator for the Borough of National Park. He had a unique gift for connecting with people, not only at work, but in all aspects of his life.
Josh loyally supported all of the local Philadelphia sports teams. He also had a passion for following professional soccer and Formula 1, often setting his alarm to watch car racing live.
Josh was happiest when he was supporting Kathryn in her many activities. He coached her tee-ball and softball teams, cheered at her dance recitals, and attended her field hockey and lacrosse games.
Josh loved traveling with his wife and daughter and cooking for friends and family. He also spent weekends in the summer in Avalon and looked forward to the July 4th holiday at the shore, which was an extended period of time with family and friends. Josh especially enjoyed cousin game night.
Josh had a unique sense of humor, and if you got it, you were special. Given that he made friends wherever he went, he met many special people in his lifetime. He was a source of joy for so many people. His legacy lives on in the many stories shared about him that continue to make us smile.
Josh is survived by his wife, Kelly Conroy; daughter, Kathryn Pitts; mother, Sally Burrough; father, John Pitts (Nancy Curry); brother, Daniel Pitts (Lindsey Sturges); in-laws, Charles and Patricia Conroy; brother-in-law, Charlie Conroy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday after 9am in the Budd Funeral Home, 522 Salem Ave., Woodbury, NJ, 08096. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020