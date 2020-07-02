1/1
Joshua M. Cain
Joshua M. Cain

Joshua Matthew Cain, age 32, was called home to the lord on June 22, 2020. Josh was predeceased by his father Robert G. Cain Jr. He is survived by his mother, Lynda Cain, his siblings Christi Cameron and Robert Cain III, his nieces and nephews, Robert IV, RJ, Christopher, Gabriella, and Makayla.

Josh was an amazing son, brother, uncle and sailor. He always loved the ocean, and was proud to serve his country as an active member of the United States Navy, Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer Second Class (Aviation Warfare).

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday July 6th 2020, from 8:15 to 9:45 AM at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM, at Saint Isaac Jogues Church, 349 Evesboro Medford Road, Marlton, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
08:15 - 09:45 AM
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Isaac Jogues Church
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
