Joshua M. Cain



Joshua Matthew Cain, age 32, was called home to the lord on June 22, 2020. Josh was predeceased by his father Robert G. Cain Jr. He is survived by his mother, Lynda Cain, his siblings Christi Cameron and Robert Cain III, his nieces and nephews, Robert IV, RJ, Christopher, Gabriella, and Makayla.



Josh was an amazing son, brother, uncle and sailor. He always loved the ocean, and was proud to serve his country as an active member of the United States Navy, Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer Second Class (Aviation Warfare).



Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday July 6th 2020, from 8:15 to 9:45 AM at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM, at Saint Isaac Jogues Church, 349 Evesboro Medford Road, Marlton, NJ.









