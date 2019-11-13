Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
654 Hatboro Rd.
Richboro, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
654 Hatboro Rd.
Richboro, NJ
View Map
Southampton PA - Joshua Michael Moore, Sr. of Southampton PA. passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center after a long hard-fought battle against Lymphoma. He was 37 years. Josh was born in Philadelphia and was a resident of Southampton for the last 7 years, formerly of Maple Shade, NJ. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles and Phillies. Josh also enjoyed bowling, golfing and summers spent with his family at Long Beach Island, NJ. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 7 years, Stacy (Wengert). Devoted father of Joshua "J.J." M. Jr. and Lucas Moore; Loving son of William and Joann Moore (Laltrella); Brother of Kyle W. Moore (Kristen); Grandson of Alma Rott; Son-In-law of Garry Paul and Denise Wengert; Brother-in-Law of Garry Paul Jr. (Pricilla) and Todd Wengert(Kristina) and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing, Saturday from 9 to 11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18966, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers charitable donations in Josh's name may be made to at Lightthenight.org
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
