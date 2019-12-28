|
|
Josiane D J Iuliucci (nee Deloison)
Berlin - 94 of Berlin, NJ passed away Friday December 27th, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, NJ. She was born in Saint Mihiel, France and moved to the United States in April of 1945. Josiane worked for Rite-Aid in Berlin for over 20 years. She is predeceased by her parents Andre Alfred and Jeanne Marie Deloison and her husband Dominic James Iuliucci. Josiane is survived by her two sons, Gerald J. Iuliucci and Orville H. Iuliucci and his wife Filomena, and her brother René Deloison (Geraldine). Loving grandmother of Michael P. Iuliucci (Courtney), Victoria Capra, Jillian Iuliucci, Jordan Reynolds and her four great granddaughters. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday, December 30th from 6:00-8:00pm and Tuesday 8:30-9:15am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, December 31st at 10:00am at St. Simon Stock Parish 178 W. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 260 W. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital-Cardiac Unit, 1600 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103. To share condolences, please visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019