Blackwood - Joy E. Rago (nee Cramer), on August 8, 2019, of Blackwood; formerly of Camden. Beloved wife of the late Christopher, Sr. Devoted mother of Deborah Borum (the late Ted) and the late Christopher Jr., and Mark. Loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Alyce Nelson. Also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing on Wednesday from 9am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joy's memory to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 10, 2019