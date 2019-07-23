|
|
Joy Matchett
Marlton - Absent From The Body, Present With The Lord, Joy Matchett (nee Hoefer), age 93 years, beloved wife of the late Donald C. of Marlton NJ. She was the devoted mother of Robert Matchett, David Matchett (Debbie), and Dale Matchett (Barbara). She was the cherished grandmother of Sean( Jacklyn), Kelly, Carlos ( Ashley), and Jonathan. And cherished great grandchildren.
Joy was a Mechanical Draftswoman for RCA in Camden, working on many projects. She was active in her church as a Sunday School Teacher and also worked in Vacation Bible School during the summer months. She was a master seamstress sewing many clothes for her family and friends. She is walking by sight while we walk by faith.
Memorial Service will be held at Heritage Baptist Church, 530 Union Mill Road, Mt. Laurel NJ. Thursday July 25th at 3:00 PM. Entombment will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, at the above address. Funeral under the direction of the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S, White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019