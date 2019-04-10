|
Joyce A. Leap
Collingswood - Joyce A. Leap (nee Alexander), on April 6, 2019, of Collingswood, formerly of Ridley Park, PA. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late William Leap. Devoted mother of Roger Schumacher, Jr., Susan Lyons, Frederick Schumacher and Robert Schumacher. Loving grandmother of Eric, Ryan, Kiersten, Alexandra, Marisa, Michael, Aaron, Cory, Elizabeth and Andrew. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Leap was very active at Chews United Methodist Church and United Methodist Communities of Collingswood. There will be a Memorial Service 12noon Saturday at Chews United Methodist Church, 319 Black Horse Pike, Glendora, NJ 08029. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Leap's memory to Chews United Methodist Church at the above address. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019