Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Joyce F. Moffa

Joyce F. Moffa Obituary
Joyce F. Moffa

Moorestown, NJ - On September 29, 2019 age 75. Dear sister of Patricia (Stephen) Lang. Beloved aunt of Nadina Lang-Santore and Amber (Marc) Saylor. Loving great aunt of Marc and Stephen. Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Friday morning, October 4, from 10:00am to 11:00am with funeral services at 11:00am all at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 2, 2019
