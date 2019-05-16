Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Joyce Dyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce G. Dyer


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce G. Dyer Obituary
Joyce G. Dyer

formerly of Magnolia - Joyce G. Dyer (nee Winkler), on May 15, 2019, formerly of Magnolia. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Forrest "Woody" Dyer. Loving mother of Diane Hoffman, Joyce Klimanskis, and Thomas Dyer (Kelly) and the late Shirley Joyce and Jack Wright. Dear step mother of Joanne Huber (Charles), Patricia Wolfenden (David), Forrest Dyer Jr., Debra Dealmeida, Alan Dyer Sr. (Carlene), and Herbert W. Dyer. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce worked for the Gloucester Township School District for many years and was a longtime member of Magnolia United Methodist Church. There will be a visitation from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now