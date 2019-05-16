|
Joyce G. Dyer
formerly of Magnolia - Joyce G. Dyer (nee Winkler), on May 15, 2019, formerly of Magnolia. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Forrest "Woody" Dyer. Loving mother of Diane Hoffman, Joyce Klimanskis, and Thomas Dyer (Kelly) and the late Shirley Joyce and Jack Wright. Dear step mother of Joanne Huber (Charles), Patricia Wolfenden (David), Forrest Dyer Jr., Debra Dealmeida, Alan Dyer Sr. (Carlene), and Herbert W. Dyer. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce worked for the Gloucester Township School District for many years and was a longtime member of Magnolia United Methodist Church. There will be a visitation from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 16, 2019