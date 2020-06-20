Joyce Joan Wilson



Atco - Joyce Joan Wilson, 72, of Atco, NJ died on Friday, June 19 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Joyce was born to John and LaVella Flud on February 22, 1948 in Camden. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, NJ in 1966. Her marriage to Thomas M. Wilson Sr. took place on Dec. 29, 1967 at Camden, NJ. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2019.



Joyce was loved and respected by many. She was a homemaker and mother. She was a gifted artist and seamstress altering many prom and wedding dresses over the years. She was an avid quilter and crafter. She taught appliqué at The Little Shop in Haddonfield for many years. She was a member of the Baltimore Appliqué Society. She was a champion for the educational rights of the disabled. She was always willing to help wherever, whenever, and however needed. Joyce was a longtime member of Assumption Parish in Atco. For more than 20 years she was a poll worker with the Camden County Board of Elections. She was a volunteer with the Cub Scout Day Camp program in Tabernacle. NJ.



Joyce is survived by eight children, Sharon (Marvin) Bendy of Berlin, NJ, Janet (Daniel) Boris of Tabernacle, NJ, Thomas (Heather) Wilson Jr. of Landenberg, PA, Michael (Nicole) Wilson of Sicklerville, NJ, Brian (Kim) Wilson, Medford, WI, Nicole Wilson of Atco, NJ, Darci Fox of Berlin and Rebecca (Anthony) Taylor of Kapolei, HI; 14 grandchildren, Marvin, Joyce (Dan), Elsie, Jacob, Phoebe, Thomas, Liam, Molly, Ben, Katie, Elizabeth, Alex, Dylan and Lily; and one great-grandchild, Nora. She is further survived by a sister Kathy Toy of Berlin, NJ, and 13 nieces and nephews, Ruth, Jay, Matt, Collin, John, Lisa, Steve, Tracy, Terri, Daniel, Tim, Stephen and Joseph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Garden State Council, Boy Scouts of America.



A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd, Tabernacle, NJ 08088 with Rev. Andrew Jamieson officiating. Visitation will take place at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



Mathis Funeral Home of Medford, NJ is assisting the family with arrangements.









