Joyce L. Miller-West


1955 - 2020
Joyce L. Miller-West Obituary
Joyce L. Miller-West

Pennsauken - It is with much love that we announce the passing of our mother, Joyce L. Miller-West of Pennsauken, NJ on March 26th, 2020 at age 64.

Joyce was born on August 7th, 1955 in Camden, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents, Constance and Warren P. Miller; brother, Wayne V. Miller, husband, Dennis R. West and grandson, Kevin W. Miller.

She is survived by her aunt, Lana Dickerson, brother, Warren P. Miller II, her children: Kevin L. Miller, Erica Shabazz (Jalal) and Whitney West, step-daughter Ieaisha Richardson, grandchildren: Joey Perez, Aaron Perez, Tevin Miller, Shania Miller, Jasmine Richardson, Kaylahni Hall, mother-in-law Sylvia Jean West and sister-in-law Tracy Williams (Maurice). Joyce will be missed by many other relatives and friends. A memorial will be held by her family at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
