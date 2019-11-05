Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce L. Steele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce L. Steele In Memoriam
11/7/1926 - 10/14/2019

Today is full of memories

Happiness and tears

of Birthday celebration

We have shared

throughout the years

and though I'll always miss you

The endless joy you brought

Warms my heart with gratitude

And fills my every thought

Now that you are resting

I hope you can see

How precious and uplifting

Your memory is to me

I feel you are with me

In everything I do

So I'll celebrate your birthday

Happy Birthday my Love xoxoxo

Joseph L. Church
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -