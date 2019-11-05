|
11/7/1926 - 10/14/2019
Today is full of memories
Happiness and tears
of Birthday celebration
We have shared
throughout the years
and though I'll always miss you
The endless joy you brought
Warms my heart with gratitude
And fills my every thought
Now that you are resting
I hope you can see
How precious and uplifting
Your memory is to me
I feel you are with me
In everything I do
So I'll celebrate your birthday
Happy Birthday my Love xoxoxo
Joseph L. Church
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019